Gurhan Contest Honors Healthcare Heroes

New York—Gurhan’s Hearts for Healthcare contest gives thanks to the frontline healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prizes include earrings and pendants from Gurhan’s silver Romance collection, all with touches of 24-karat gold, featuring topaz, garnet, and amethyst.

Entrants can nominate a healthcare worker via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter by commenting on Gurhan’s post about the giveaway with the person’s name, making sure to tag them.

Gurhan also wants to know what makes that person such an inspiration.

Anyone working in any healthcare position anywhere during the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to win.

SEE: Gurhan’s Hearts for Healthcare Prizes

“We are so grateful for the tireless efforts of all our frontline workers and we wanted to send a small, but heartfelt, sign of our appreciation. We chose to offer hearts to say thank you to these workers for giving us theirs,” said CEO and co-founder Fiona Tilley in a press release announcing the contest.

The contest began Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 28 with a winner picked each week for a total of four winners.

For more information about the contest, visit Gurhan’s website.

Roberto Coin and Omi Privé held similar contests to honor healthcare workers.