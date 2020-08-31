NoLo Studios Begins Residency Program for BIPOC Jewelers
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Brooklyn, New York—Artist collective NoLo Studios has created a pilot residency program to provide a space for a BIPOC —Black, indigenous, and people of color—jewelry designer to hone their craft.
The studio partnered with NYC Jewelry Week’s Here We Are platform, an initiative created to support diversity in the jewelry community through awareness, empowerment and education.
NoLo and NYC Jewelry Week are asking the industry to donate money and supplies to fund the program, which will cover the cost of one year of rent and a full basic bench set up, plus business development and photography services, available through photographers in the NoLo collective.
If a jeweler doesn’t need a full bench or the marketing and photography services, the remaining funds will be theirs to use on whatever materials or services they need.
The jeweler will be granted 24/7 access to the studio’s shared tools, including an Oxy-Acetylene torch, larger smithing torch, industrial polisher, rolling mill, high-speed tumbler, pin finishers, ultrasonic, steamer, and various dapping tools.
Past and current studio members will also share their knowledge, resources and connections, including lists of vendors.
Applications for the 2020-2021 session, available online, are open to jewelers 21 and older living in the NYC area now through Sept. 15.
The residency will begin Oct. 1.
NoLo Studios is looking for sponsors from the jewelry world to help fund the program.
Donations can be made through its website, Venmo, Zelle or by check. All donors will be thanked on the NoLo Studios and NYC Jewelry Week websites.
Aside from monetary donations, the program is also looking for supplies, asking for tool and equipment contributions or store credit from suppliers.
Specifically for the resident’s program, the studio needs a standard jeweler’s bench, flex shaft, handpiece, stand, jeweler’s lamp, bench top organizer, jeweler’s chair, rawhide and/or planishing hammer, mandrels, and a jeweler’s saw frame.
An ultrasonic, pin finisher, crucibles, and dapping tools are needed for collective studio use.
The studio can arrange to have supplies shipped or picked up from anywhere in the NYC tri-state area.
For more information about the program, visit NoLo Studios’ website or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
