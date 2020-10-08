National Jeweler

CPAA Is Extending Its Design Competition Deadline

This water buffalo horn cuff with pink pearls set with rubies by Alishan was an award winner at the Cultured Pearl Association of America’s annual International Pearl Design Competition in 2019. The association is extending its entry deadline for the 2020 edition in light of the pandemic.
New York—The Cultured Pearl Association of America is revising its previously announced design competition schedule.

Originally, International Pearl Design Competition entries were due Oct. 2, with live judging scheduled for the end of October. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, designers now have more time to submit their creations.

In an emailed announcement also posted to its website, CPAA explained that judging is typically held at a New York City restaurant.

The association explained: “…Because of Covid-19, a lack of a vaccine, and concerns surrounding indoor dining, CPAA does not feel it is safe for judges and staff to meet in person.”

Now, design entries are due Dec. 18, with judging dates to be determined.

The competition is in its eleventh year this year and features eight award categories per competition division.

Submissions in the American division must include photographs of a finished piece of jewelry, while entries in the international division need only be sketches or renderings.

Full submission guidelines are available online.


Entry fees have been reduced due to the pandemic to $175 for designers’ first two entries. Additional entries cost $150 each.

For more information visit the CPAA website and for questions, call CPAA Executive Director Jennifer Heebner at (267) 481-4120.


TAGS:   Colored Gemstones , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy