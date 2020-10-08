CPAA Is Extending Its Design Competition Deadline
New York—The Cultured Pearl Association of America is revising its previously announced design competition schedule.
Originally, International Pearl Design Competition entries were due Oct. 2, with live judging scheduled for the end of October. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, designers now have more time to submit their creations.
In an emailed announcement also posted to its website, CPAA explained that judging is typically held at a New York City restaurant.
The association explained: “…Because of Covid-19, a lack of a vaccine, and concerns surrounding indoor dining, CPAA does not feel it is safe for judges and staff to meet in person.”
Now, design entries are due Dec. 18, with judging dates to be determined.
The competition is in its eleventh year this year and features eight award categories per competition division.
Submissions in the American division must include photographs of a finished piece of jewelry, while entries in the international division need only be sketches or renderings.
Full submission guidelines are available online.
Entry fees have been reduced due to the pandemic to $175 for designers’ first two entries. Additional entries cost $150 each.
For more information visit the CPAA website and for questions, call CPAA Executive Director Jennifer Heebner at (267) 481-4120.
