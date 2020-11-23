Nominations Now Being Accepted for 2021 Gem Awards
New York—Those looking to nominate an individual or a company for a 2021 Gem Award can do so now.
The Gem Awards committee is accepting submissions in five categories: Jewelry Design, Marketing & Communications, Media Excellence, Retail Innovation, and Watch Excellence.
People can also nominate themselves, or their company, for a Gem Award.
The nomination period will remain open through Jan. 6, 2021, and submissions can be made through the Gem Awards website.
The Gem Awards ceremony is normally held in January in New York, alongside the 24 Karat Club of New York City’s annual banquet and the JVC and JSA’s annual luncheons.
For 2021, the committee opted to push the gala back to July, in the hope that people will be able to gather indoors by next summer.
There will be no major industry events in New York this coming January, with Gem Awards moved to July, the 24 Karat Club banquet canceled, and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and Jewelers’ Security Alliance both making their events virtual.
The 19th annual Gem Awards is scheduled for Friday, July 16 at Cipriani 42nd Street.
For more information, visit the Gem Awards website.
