Jewelry Design Competition ‘The Next Now’ Is Back
Dallas—Fine jewelry retailer Ylang 23 and business mentorship platform The Ember Company are reviving their emerging jewelry design competition, “The Next Now.”
Launched in 2016, “The Next Now” has been a professional springboard for winning brands Retrouvai, ARK Fine Jewelry, Eva Noga, Cyril Studio and Dru Jewelry.
For its sixth edition, Ylang 23 is inviting designers to share their work via an online submission for a shot at a presentation online and in store at the Dallas retailer, with potential for a purchase order.
In addition to images of their designs, the Dallas retailer is asking for information on designers’ current distribution, their brand’s key design elements, inspiration, and goals, as well as their revenue in the last year.
In the past, upon selecting finalists, a panel of jewelry and fashion professionals has met designers at a New York City showcase for networking and live judging.
This year, the competition will happen virtually, with the winner announced at the showcase’s conclusion.
“Of course, there is something about touching jewelry and communicating face to face that can’t be replicated,” said Ylang 23 Vice President, Business Development Alysa Teichman, “but after almost a full year of doing everything virtually, we felt ready to give The Next Now a shot on Zoom.
“We feel that the new format of our competition and the fact that no one has to travel will make it accessible to more designers. We even have a judge tuning in from Greece. There’s something really uplifting about new jewelry, gathering, and mentoring designers who are just starting, so it goes without saying, we can’t wait to give the competition a shot virtually.”
This year’s judges are Ylang 23 Founder and Owner Joanne Teichman, former Neiman Marcus Group President Jim Gold, Krupp Group Founder and Owner Cindy Krupp, designer Pamela Love, designer Ileana Makri, The Ember Company Founder and Owner Avani Patel and Vanity Fair Accessories Director/Vogue Jewelry Director Daisy Shaw.
Previous prizes have included orders from Ylang 23, presentations to various industry buyers and retailers, press, mentorship from judges, and even inclusion at a Paris Fashion Week presentation.
This year’s winner will also receive mentorship from some of the judges and promotion on Ylang 23’s social media channels, as well as outreach to press.
Submissions cost $25. The deadline is this Friday, Jan. 15 and the virtual judging showcase will take place Jan. 27.
