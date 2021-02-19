National Jeweler

JA Now Accepting Entries for the CASE Awards

This padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring designed by Mary Herouvis of Greenwich St. Jewelers was one of the first-place winners in the 2020 CASE Awards. JA is now accepting entries for the 2021 awards.
New York—Jewelers America announced this week that it is now accepting entries for the 2021 CASE Awards, its national jewelry design competition.

Held annually, the CASE Awards recognize creativity, artistry, style and excellence (hence the name, CASE) in jewelry design among JA members.

There are 14 categories, all new for 2021. They are as follows:
— Engagement rings up to $5,000;
— Engagement rings $5,001 and up;
— Wedding bands $5,001 and up
— Wedding bands up to $5,000;
— Earrings up to $5,000;
— Earrings $5,001 and up;
— Bracelets up to $5,000;
— Bracelets $5,001 and up;
— Necklaces up to $5,000;
— Necklaces $5,001 and up;
— Rings up to $5,000;
— Rings $5,001 and up;
— Pins/brooches/cufflinks; and
— Other.

JA said the “other” category applies to non-jewelry items that are made of precious metals or stones and are sold in jewelry stores.

Commenting on the contest, Jewelers of America Director of PR and Events Amanda Gizzi said: “Jewelry designers and bench jewelers create beautifully executed pieces of jewelry that showcase their creative vision and exceed their client’s expectations.

“The talent our members possess deserves to be in the spotlight. CASE Awards gives jewelers the opportunity to showcase their talents and enables them to receive well-deserved recognition.”

The CASE Awards are open to all employees of JA retail or supplier members. The deadline for entries is March 17.

For more information about the design competition and for complete entry guidelines, visit the Jewelers of America website or call JA Member Services at 800-223-0673.



