PGI USA Debuts Platinum Business Development Grant
New York—Platinum Guild International USA wants to help grow the platinum jewelry business in the market through a new grant program.
PGI USA announced Tuesday it will award up to $500,000 total in a three-year program ($150,000 max during years one and two) to selected manufacturers, designers or retailers who submit a qualifying proposal.
The money may be awarded to one company or multiple companies, depending on submissions.
Applicants must be U.S.-based or U.S.-focused and have a knowledge of designing and/or manufacturing in platinum as well as a “willingness to make a long-term commitment to designing, manufacturing and/or selling platinum products,” PGI said.
The project will aim to make platinum an important focus in their business.
PGI said it knows, from research conducted by 360 Market Reach late last year, consumers are increasingly placing value on symbolic items. This is a trend that carries across generations, increasing the sales potential of consumer segments ranging from Gen Z to Baby Boomers for industry companies.
“Prior to the pandemic, the platinum jewelry sector of the industry had grown consistently for the past seven years, increasing more than 60 percent since 2013,” said PGI USA Vice President Kevin Reilly.
“To continue this trajectory, we believe this newly established program will allow for continued growth, taking platinum jewelry sales to never-before-seen levels.”
For more information, to see the full list of requirements, or to apply for the Platinum Business Development Grant, visit PlatinumLearning.com.
Applications are due April 30. PGI USA expects to announce recipient(s) in May.
