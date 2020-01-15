Phillips Adds Head of Private Jewelry Sales

London—Phillips has expanded its international jewelry team with the appointment of Paul Redmayne as head of private sales, jewelry.
In the newly created role, Redmayne will develop and expand the auction house’s private sales and business development efforts as well as manage relationships with top jewelry collectors.
He joins Phillips from Bonhams, where he was head of jewelry sales, and will continue to be based in Hong Kong.
Prior to working at Bonhams, Redmayne founded a luxury and retailer advisory company in Hong Kong with a specific focus on high net worth individuals, advising clients on strategy and brand entry into Asia.
He also has extensive experience working for several international high jewelry brands including Harry Winston, Piaget, Cartier and Moussaieff.
The move comes as Phillips continues to develop its jewelry department amid an expansion over the last few years.
This also included the appointment of Graeme Thompson as worldwide head of jewelry in April 2019 followed by Alexis Vourvoulis as senior specialist based in Los Angeles in August, both of whom came from positions at Bonhams.
