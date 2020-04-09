Spring Has Sprung at Christie’s Online Jewelry Auction
New York—Christie’s is bringing the joy of spring to its clients with its next online jewelry auction.
In its upcoming Jewels Online sale starting April 13, the auction house will offer a selection of jewels inspired by the colors and feel of the season.
Appropriately, this will include several jewels featuring floral and animal motifs, vibrant colored gemstones and pearls.
And, just as green buds mark the start of spring, the shade is prominent in the sale.
There’s a cabochon ruby and enamel frog brooch from David Webb ($5,000 to $7,000), a pair of emerald and diamond “Icon” earrings by Graff ($20,000 to $30,000), and the nephrite jade and amethyst earrings by Paloma Picasso for Tiffany & Co. pictured above ($2,000 to $3,000).
Highlights also include a diamond, sapphire and turquoise bracelet by Tiffany & Co. estimated to sell for between $5,000 and $7,000; a coral and chrysoprase pendant brooch from Van Cleef & Arpels expected to go for between $4,000 and $6,000; and the aquamarine and iolite ring from Verdura pictured below, estimated to fetch between $3,000 and $5,000.
The spring selections will also include several gold statement pieces “evoking the warmth of the season,” Christie’s said, like a pair of 18-karat yellow gold and gilt aluminum JAR “Geranium” earrings estimated at $1,500 to $2,000.
In addition to its spring-inspired collection, Jewels Online also offers several iconic pieces, like a “Monete” diamond coin necklace from Bulgari ($8,000 to $12,000) and a “Circle Rope Link” gold Verdura necklace ($6,000 to $8,000), among many others.
The jewelry auction will feature more than 160 lots, with some starting at less than $2,000.
Bidding will start on Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m. EST and will begin closing lot by lot on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. EST.
Browse all lots on Christies.com.
Get the Daily News >