National Jeweler

Spring Has Sprung at Christie’s Online Jewelry Auction

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Christie’s Jewels Online sale, slated for April 13 to 24, will feature a selection of spring-inspired jewels such as floral and animal motifs, colored stones and warm gold statement pieces.
New York—Christie’s is bringing the joy of spring to its clients with its next online jewelry auction.

In its upcoming Jewels Online sale starting April 13, the auction house will offer a selection of jewels inspired by the colors and feel of the season.

Appropriately, this will include several jewels featuring floral and animal motifs, vibrant colored gemstones and pearls.

And, just as green buds mark the start of spring, the shade is prominent in the sale.

20200409 Christies Tiffany

There’s a cabochon ruby and enamel frog brooch from David Webb ($5,000 to $7,000), a pair of emerald and diamond “Icon” earrings by Graff ($20,000 to $30,000), and the nephrite jade and amethyst earrings by Paloma Picasso for Tiffany & Co. pictured above ($2,000 to $3,000).

Highlights also include a diamond, sapphire and turquoise bracelet by Tiffany & Co. estimated to sell for between $5,000 and $7,000; a coral and chrysoprase pendant brooch from Van Cleef & Arpels expected to go for between $4,000 and $6,000; and the aquamarine and iolite ring from Verdura pictured below, estimated to fetch between $3,000 and $5,000.

20200409 Christies Verdura


The spring selections will also include several gold statement pieces “evoking the warmth of the season,” Christie’s said, like a pair of 18-karat yellow gold and gilt aluminum JAR “Geranium” earrings estimated at $1,500 to $2,000.

In addition to its spring-inspired collection, Jewels Online also offers several iconic pieces, like a “Monete” diamond coin necklace from Bulgari ($8,000 to $12,000) and a “Circle Rope Link” gold Verdura necklace ($6,000 to $8,000), among many others.

20200409 Christies JARThese aluminum “Violet” earrings by JAR are estimated to earn between $2,000 and $3,000.

The jewelry auction will feature more than 160 lots, with some starting at less than $2,000.

Bidding will start on Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m. EST and will begin closing lot by lot on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. EST.

Browse all lots on Christies.com.


TAGS:   Auctions
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy