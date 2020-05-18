This 30-Carat Yellow Diamond Heads to Online Auction This Week

Philadelphia—A 29.84-carat radiant-cut fancy light yellow diamond will be the highlight of an online auction at Freeman’s this week.

On Thursday, May 21, the Philadelphia-based auction house will hold its online Jewelry & Watches auction, featuring 125 lots comprised of large diamonds, colored stones, vintage and antique jewels, and signed pieces from makers like Cartier, Tiffany, Rolex, Van Cleef & Arpels and David Webb.

The VS2 clarity 29.84-carat yellow diamond leading the sale is set in an 18-karat gold ring and flanked by triangular-cut diamonds weighing 1.45 and 1.43 carats each. It’s estimated to go for between $350,000 and $450,000.

Other highlights of the sale include the two bracelets from Webb’s Animal Kingdom collection seen below: an enamel, diamond, emerald and 18-karat gold elephant bangle estimated to sell for between $25,000 and $35,000 and an enamel, diamond, ruby and 18-karat gold zebra bangle estimated to sell for between $30,000 and $50,000.





Leading the watch portion of the auction is a 1965 Rolex Ref. 6238 pre-Daytona chronograph.

The watch, estimated to go for between $20,000 and $30,000, is the same model worn by James Bond, played by George Lazenby, in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

Additional highlights include a solitaire ring centering on a 10.07-carat old European-cut diamond—N color and VS2 clarity—that could sell for up to $100,000 and the circa 1930 Art Deco Tutti Frutti ruby, emerald, diamond and seed pearl clip brooch seen below, which is expected to sell for between $7,000 and $9,000).





Browse the auction’s full catalogue online.