12-Carat Blue Diamond Could Garner $12M in Live July Auction
Hong Kong—A big blue diamond ring is expected to sell for as much as $12 million when it goes up on the auction block in Hong Kong next month.
The 12.11-carat internally flawless marquise-cut fancy intense blue diamond leads Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale slated for July 9, with a pre-sale estimate of between $8 million and $12 million.
The jewelry auction is scheduled to take place in person, making it one of the first live auctions for Christie’s since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sale originally was slated for June before being postponed as businesses closed and jewelry auctions, like everything else, went online due to COVID-19.
The Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale will comprise a selection of gemstone and jadeite jewels alongside signed pieces from iconic houses.
Other highlights include an 19.53-carat Burmese star ruby pendant by Edmond Chin for Etcetera (pictured above), which could sell for between $2.3 million and $3.5 million; a 6.06-carat Burmese ruby and diamond ring, expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million; and a jadeite bangle that could garner between $1.1 million and $1.6 million.
There will also be a second blue diamond in the jewelry auction—a 2.08-carat internally flawless fancy intense marquise-shaped blue, which is expected to sell for between $900,000 and $1.2 million—and a 7.02-carat VS1 fancy vivid yellow diamond ring that could sell for as much as $650,000.
Additionally, a diamond necklace featuring two Kashmir sapphires weighing 12.81 carats and 6.50 carats is estimated to garner between $750,000 and $1 million at the sale, and a pair of jadeite and ruby hoop earrings are predicted to sell in the range of $480,000 to $730,000.
