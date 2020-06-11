Christie’s to Auction Anna Hu Jewelry Benefitting Healthcare Workers

New York—An auction house, diamond miner, jewelry designer and charitable organization have all come together for a special project to benefit healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christie’s will offer three jewels from Chinese designer Anna Hu in an online sale running July 3-13.

The mini collection was created with Alrosa brown diamonds from the Yakutia region in Siberia’s far east as part of the Russian diamond miner’s new social responsibility initiative, Diamonds That Care.

Nonprofit organization Diamonds Do Good, previously called the Diamond Empowerment Fund, which spearheads a number of projects to benefit global diamond mining communities, has helped facilitate the Christie’s project.

Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov commented in a press release: “We are living in a different world, where old divides are no longer important because we all face the same threat.

“By working with Christie’s, which operates in all the regions affected by the coronavirus, and the brilliant Chinese jewelry artist Anna Hu, we are raising funds for a U.S.-based charitable organization supporting activities in various countries. This project is a living example of how countries and stakeholders can unite in their efforts to help those in need.”

Hu, who created the three jewels exclusively for the project, added, “Many people are in distress, and no one can remain indifferent to this pandemic. The world needs positivity, empathy, a sense of support, care and love.

“I hope to express all these feelings in my three pieces of jewelry. I was inspired and grateful to have received the opportunity to work on something larger than simply beautiful jewelry, something meaningful and with heart.”



