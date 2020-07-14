National Jeweler

Anna Hu Pieces Raise $300K+ to Benefit Families Impacted by COVID-19

By Michelle Graff
Anna Hu created earrings, a necklace and a ring (seen here) all set with brown and white diamonds mined in Russia for “Diamonds That Care: A Charity Auction.” Auction proceeds benefit families impacted by COVID-19.
Hong Kong—Three pieces designer Anna Hu created sold for more than $300,000 in a jewelry auction benefitting families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Diamonds That Care,” a charity auction organized by Alrosa and Diamonds Do Good and held online by Christie’s Hong Kong, brought in a total of HK$2.6 million ($337,042) for the families of health care workers who lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

The star of the show was the 18-karat white and rose gold necklace seen above.

Set with more than 300 brown and white diamonds—including a 27.02-carat pear modified brilliant-cut fancy brown-yellow—it sold for HK$2.3 million ($290,276).

The ring Hu created exclusively for the charity sale features a 1.59-carat pear brilliant-cut K, faint brown diamond set in 18-karat rose gold with 19 white diamonds decorating the band and the heart, and 17 brown diamonds framing half the heart.

Pictured at top, it sold for HK$150,000 ($19,352).

Hu’s 18-karat rose and white gold earrings, meanwhile, feature pear-shaped diamonds—one a pear brilliant-cut M, faint brown stone and the other a 3.21-carat pear-shaped white diamond—with a little more than 3 carats of white and brown diamonds decorating the cascading hearts.

They sold for HK$212,500 ($27,415).


“I [heart] care, ”as seen above on each earrings, is engraved on each piece, a nod to Diamonds That Care, both the name of the auction and of Alrosa’s new social responsibility initiative.

The idea behind Diamonds That Care is that every diamond should help those in need.

Alrosa mined the 500-plus white and fancy color diamonds set in all three pieces in Siberia.

Christie’s Hong Kong hosted the online-only jewelry auction, which opened for bidding July 3 and closed Monday.

SEE: Anna Hu’s Sketches of the ‘Diamonds That Care’ Pieces




