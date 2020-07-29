These 2 Kashmir Sapphires Sold for $1.6M at Auction

New York—Two exceptional Kashmir sapphires led the Bonhams New York Jewels auction Tuesday, with one selling for more than two times its pre-sale low estimate.

The top lot, a 9.23-carat cushion-shaped sapphire, garnered $1.2 million, compared with its estimate of $475,000 to $775,000.

The No. 2 lot was a 6.95-carat cushion-shaped sapphire, which fell within its pre-sale estimate range when it sold for $381,325.

The two stones originally were purchased in the late 19th and early 20th century by two brothers for engagements rings and have been passed down through the family since, remaining in its possession for more than a century.

According to Bonhams, the stones were sold to two different anonymous buyers Tuesday.

Falling behind the sapphires was a ring set with a 15.52-carat old mine-cut diamond that garnered $156,325; a Bulgari “Serpenti” watch with blue and green enamel scales and pear-shaped ruby eyes for $92,575; and another diamond ring, this one set with a 9.03-carat rectangular-cut diamond flanked by twin tapered baguette-cut diamonds in a wide 18-karat gold band that sold for $81,325.

Click through the gallery below to see lots No. 6 through 10.





Overall, the New York Jewels auction totaled $3.7 million and was 80 percent sold by lot. To see all the lots, visit Bonhams.com.