These 2 Kashmir Sapphires Sold for $1.6M at Auction
The top lot, a 9.23-carat cushion-shaped sapphire, garnered $1.2 million, compared with its estimate of $475,000 to $775,000.
The No. 2 lot was a 6.95-carat cushion-shaped sapphire, which fell within its pre-sale estimate range when it sold for $381,325.
The two stones originally were purchased in the late 19th and early 20th century by two brothers for engagements rings and have been passed down through the family since, remaining in its possession for more than a century.
According to Bonhams, the stones were sold to two different anonymous buyers Tuesday.
Falling behind the sapphires was a ring set with a 15.52-carat old mine-cut diamond that garnered $156,325; a Bulgari “Serpenti” watch with blue and green enamel scales and pear-shaped ruby eyes for $92,575; and another diamond ring, this one set with a 9.03-carat rectangular-cut diamond flanked by twin tapered baguette-cut diamonds in a wide 18-karat gold band that sold for $81,325.
Click through the gallery below to see lots No. 6 through 10.
Tied at No. 6 was a pair of iconic ballerina brooches from John Rubel circa 1950 that sold for $62,575 each. The two ballerina pieces were crafted with rose-cut diamond faces, ruby and sapphire head pieces and skirts, and ruby details on the ballet flats, all set in 18-karat gold.
They were followed by a “toi et moi” ring from the estate of American actress, singer, model and activist Diahann Carroll. The ring is set with a cut-cornered square modified brilliant 6.03-carat and a 13.43 mm cultured pearl, which went for $56,325.
Overall, the New York Jewels auction totaled $3.7 million and was 80 percent sold by lot. To see all the lots, visit Bonhams.com.
