10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

By Michelle Graff
These Kashmir sapphires weighing 9 and nearly 7 carats garnered almost $2 million at a Bonhams jewelry auction last week. Read all about it below (No. 8) and catch up on the results from Christie’s jewelry sale as well (No. 7).
New York—Last week, news broke that the jewelry industry had lost a beloved executive unexpectedly.

Bob McIntire, who spent two decades at Finlay Fine Jewelry and the past 10 years at Asurion, died July 25 after going into cardiac arrest.

His wife of 30 years, Michele McIntire, spoke to National Jeweler for an article remembering Bob (No. 5).

Also in the news were first-half financial results, an update on consumer confidence, and auction results from Christie’s and Bonhams.

Read on for more of the top jewelry news from last week.

1) LVMH’s Watch, Jewelry Sales Down 38% So Far This Year
Declining orders from retailers have hit TAG Heuer and Hublot hard, though TAG’s new smartwatch has “been a great success.”

2) Boucheron, Pomellato Struggle in Kering’s H1
The jewelry brands’ limited exposure to the recovering Asia-Pacific market dulled its performance in the first half of the year.

3) Why Neiman Marcus Is Closing Its Hudson Yards Store
The department store chain is rethinking its store count as its customer base shifts to online shopping.


4) As COVID-19 Cases Rise, July Consumer Confidence Falls
States that experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases saw large declines in consumer confidence.

5) Bob McIntire, a Respected and Kind Executive, Dies at 52
Known for his professionalism and his sense of humor, McIntire spent 20 years running fine jewelry departments for Finlay before moving on to Asurion.

6) Fabienne Lupo Steps Down as Head of FHH
She had served as president and CEO of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie since its founding 15 years ago.

7) 116-Carat Diamond Earns More Than $6M at Auction
And a number of signed jewels smashed their pre-sale estimates at Christie’s New York jewelry auction.

8) These 2 Kashmir Sapphires Sold for $1.6M at Auction
One went for more than two times its pre-sale low estimate at Bonhams’ New York Jewels sale Tuesday.

9) Squirrel Spotting: The Need for an Early Christmas
With COVID-19 creating so much uncertainty, retailers need to get in the Christmas spirit sooner rather than later this year, Peter Smith writes.

10) Royal Chain Is Asking Stores to Nominate ‘Hero’ Customers
The manufacturer will gift jewelry to community do-gooders monthly.


