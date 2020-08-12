Mociun Recruits Designers for Charitable Silent Auction
Brooklyn, N.Y.—Mociun is leading the charge to support a number of charities via a silent auction.
The Design for Community Relief Auction will donate proceeds of donated jewelry and interior design items to four different organizations that assist underserved populations hit hard by COVID-19.
Mociun has gathered a number of likeminded designers to participate, with donated goods valued at more than $110,000.
"We felt that it was important for Mociun to be proactive and use our reach and contacts to give back to our community and nation,” said designer Caitlin Mociun.
“There are so many people out there hurting and in need, we wanted to do something to help alleviate their burden. It has been heart-wrenching to hear about so many people that are truly struggling and not know exactly how we can help. We turned to organizations that would get as much of the funds as we are raising right into the hands of the people that need it most."
On the jewelry front, participating brands include Jacquie Aiche, KatKim, Emily P. Wheeler, Bell & Bird, Top Notch Faceting, Nancy Newberg, Buddha Mama, Jewels by Grace, The One I Love and Greenwich St. Jewelers.
The benefiting organizations are as follows.
--Know Your Rights Camp holds organized events to educate and mobilize members of the Black and Brown communities in order to further their overall wellbeing.
--In the wake of COVID-19, The Conscious Kid, an organization aimed at increasing racial equity through education, research and policy organization, has launched a rent relief fund for impacted Black families.
--One Fair Wage advocates for restaurant workers who earn less than minimum wage. During the pandemic, it’s been offering cash assistance to laid-off service industry members.
--Lastly, the National Domestic Workers Alliance supports undocumented domestic workers like nannies, cleaners and caregivers, who may be ineligible for government assistance. It’s been distributing pre-loaded debit cards to these domestic workers during the pandemic, and advocating for legislation in their favor.
Bidding for the 27 total lots can be done online or through text message.
The auction concludes Aug. 15.
