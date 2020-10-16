National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Charlie Dolly’s Charitable Pendant

By Brecken Branstrator
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s not unusual for jewelry designers—a typically generous bunch—to roll out a special piece to raise visibility around the disease or donate proceeds to breast cancer charities.

Charlie Dolly has delivered just such a jewel, showcasing a colored gemstone variation of its range of wearable “floating” laser-pierced diamond jewelry.

Helmed by jill-of-all-trades actress, host and model Rebecca Romijn, Charlie Dolly (named for her twin daughters) will donate 20 percent of this “Piece of the Week” pendant’s proceeds to Fuck Cancer, an organization dedicated to sharing information about cancer prevention and early detection, as well as living with cancer and life post-cancer, during the month of October.

The charitable aspect is just the justification one needs for adding the perfect everyday necklace to their jewelry box.

Hung on a 14-karat gold, 16-inch ball chain, which lends a note of toughness to an otherwise sweet design, it features a 1.04-carat pear-shaped pink sapphire accented with a white diamond.

Priced at $2,100, it’s made to order through CharlieDolly.com.

20201016 POTW CharlieDolly



