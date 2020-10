Piece of the Week: Charlie Dolly’s Charitable Pendant

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s not unusual for jewelry designers—a typically generous bunch —to roll out a special piece to raise visibility around the disease or donate proceeds to breast cancer charities.Charlie Dolly has delivered just such a jewel, showcasing a colored gemstone variation of its range of wearable “floating” laser-pierced diamond jewelry.Helmed by jill-of-all-trades actress, host and model Rebecca Romijn , Charlie Dolly (named for her twin daughters) will donate 20 percent of this “Piece of the Week” pendant’s proceeds to Fuck Cancer , an organization dedicated to sharing information about cancer prevention and early detection, as well as living with cancer and life post-cancer, during the month of October.The charitable aspect is just the justification one needs for adding the perfect everyday necklace to their jewelry box.Hung on a 14-karat gold, 16-inch ball chain, which lends a note of toughness to an otherwise sweet design, it features a 1.04-carat pear-shaped pink sapphire accented with a white diamond.Priced at $2,100, it’s made to order through CharlieDolly.com