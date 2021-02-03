Buyers Went Crazy for Hester Diamond’s Mineral Collection

A complete slice from the Seymchan meteorite in Russia, with olivine. It went for $35,280 (estimate $4,000-$6,000) at auction.

This tourmaline from Nagar, Afghanistan went for $35,280, topping a pre-sale high estimate of $8,000.

A kyanite specimen from Bahia, Brazil; estimated to sell for $400-$600, it garnered $37,800 at auction.

This rhodochrosite stalactite slice from the Capillitas Mine in Argentina was predicted to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000. Its final sale price was $40,320.

The anhydrite from Mexico ($50,400)

The azurite with malachite from Arizona ($52,920)

The azurite with malachite from Arizona ($52,920)

The anhydrite from Mexico ($50,400)

Rhodochrosite from Colorado ($44,100)

This rhodochrosite stalactite slice from the Capillitas Mine in Argentina was predicted to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000. Its final sale price was $40,320.

A kyanite specimen from Bahia, Brazil; estimated to sell for $400-$600, it garnered $37,800 at auction.

This tourmaline from Nagar, Afghanistan went for $35,280, topping a pre-sale high estimate of $8,000.

A complete slice from the Seymchan meteorite in Russia, with olivine. It went for $35,280 (estimate $4,000-$6,000) at auction.