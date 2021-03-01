Celebrate International Women’s Day With This Pearl Jewelry Auction

South Sea white pearl and multi-colored pavé necklace in 18-karat white gold ($18,000-$22,000)

A white pearl, red tourmaline cabochon, and diamond triple strand necklace in 18-karat yellow gold ($1,800-$2,200)

A platinum and 14-karat white gold bracelet with six strands of cultured pearls and diamond spacers and clasp ($8,000-$10,000)