National Jeweler

See the Jewels Worn to the World’s Most Exclusive Debutante Ball

Jane Li, daughter of action star Jet Li, wore this custom high jewelry suite from Harakh to her recent society debut.
Paris—There are balls, and then there’s “le Bal.”

For more than two decades the invitation-only charity ball has hosted about 20 of the world’s most privileged young women who are making their society debuts.

The daughters of international business scions, aristocracy and Hollywood royalty are outfitted in haute couture for the occasion.

This year, fourth-generation Indian diamantaire Harakh Mehta, the designer behind Harakh, was the event’s official jeweler, adorning the debutantes in his creations for the ball, held earlier this month at Paris’ Shangri-La Hotel.

20191216 Harakh1A diamond tiara with gold fleur-de-lis crafted by Harakh and worn to this year’s edition of le Bal in Paris
“As the exclusive diamantaire and haute joaillerie partner for le Bal Paris 2019, it was an honor to dress each deb in Harakh joaillerie pieces for one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” Mehta said in a statement.

For one special deb, Jane Li, daughter of iconic Chinese action film star Jet Li, Mehta crafted a custom high jewelry suite inspired by her life.

20191216 Harakh3Harakh Mehta pictured with Jane Li at le Bal 2019 in Paris.
The suite comprises a necklace, earrings and ring that feature various detachable components.

Each piece features pear-cut diamonds, a Harakh signature that the designer calls his “drop of joy” motif, with rose-cut and brilliant-cut natural pink and colorless diamond accents.

The word “harakh” translates to joy and underlines the designer’s exuberant approach to high jewelry.

“Working with [Mehta] to create custom jewelry for le Bal was a dream—each piece was so intricately and thoughtfully crafted,” Li said.

“I am very touched by Harakh’s ability to bring my stories to life and combine meaning with generations of craftsmanship. I could not be happier to wear jewelry so authentic to me and my values to le Bal.”

20191216 Harakh4A Harakh bracelet worn to le Bal
In recent years, le Bal’s charity partners have included New York City’s Seleni Institute, a mental health organization benefiting adult women and teenage mothers, and Enfants d’Asie, which promotes women’s education in Southeast Asia.

According to le Bal’s website, the annual event has financed the education of 1,100 girls each year.

 





Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy