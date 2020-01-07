Current Jewelry Trend: The Roaring ‘20s

New York—A new decade not only makes one anticipate the future, but also recall the past.
In jewelry history, what a past it was in 1920, the beginning of the Art Deco era.
In design, Art Deco is closely tied to architecture, as exemplified in the stark, clean lines of the Chrysler Building in New York City (completed in 1930) and, in jewelry design, in the geometric creations from companies in their heyday, such as Cartier and Raymond Templier.
The period has influenced jewelry design for decades, but expect to see more of it as designers pay homage to the iconic era on its anniversary.
Deborah Pagani 18-karat white gold Deco Fringe earrings with diamonds, rubies and onyx ($17,740)
Doryn Wallach14-karat gold, rock crystal and enamel charms ($980 - $1,260 per charm)
Jemma Wynne
18-karat yellow gold Modern Deco Diamond Choker ($26,250)
Mizuki Privé
18-karat white gold, Tahitian pearl and diamond Kanzashi earrings ($28,000)
Selin Kent
Hex Step Ring in 18-karat white gold with 0.64-carat hexagonal rose-cut diamond ($3,650)
Nikos Koulis
18-karat yellow and white gold necklace with diamonds and enamel (price upon request)
Buddha Mama 20-karat gold Lantern Pendant with enamel, 4.27-carat London Blue topaz and diamonds ($4,550). Inquire at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Sutra
18-karat rhodium-plated gold earrings with black and white diamonds (price upon request)
Jennie Kwon
Diamond Duo Deco Spear Ring in 14-karat yellow gold with white diamonds ($1,560)
Forevermark
Cluster Shield diamond ring in 18-karat white gold with 3.40 carats of diamonds (price upon request)
Santi Rom
earrings in 18-karat gold with emeralds and rose-cut diamonds ($3,200)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat white gold Horseshoe Fringe Pendant with diamonds and sapphires ($12,000)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat gold and silver Oval Emerald Deco earrings with diamonds ($20,850, available at Bergdorf Goodman)
Andrea Fohrman 18-karat yellow gold Crescent Enamel Necklace with Gold Rays featuring lapis lazuli and white diamonds ($6,450)
Contemporary jewelry designers like Doryn Wallach, Nikos Koulis and Deborah Pagani consider Art Deco a consistent touchpoint for their bold, geometric creations, accessing the timelessness of the period in their modern interpretations.
Others, like Jemma Wynne, Santi Rom and Arman Sarkisyan, channel elements of the era for a clean aesthetic, intertwined with other influences.
Either way, all the jewelry designers featured here have tapped into the enduring appeal of the period’s bold elegance, interpreting it through the lenses of their owned refined tastes.
How could design from a century ago feel so relevant? Credit the following creators for updating particular design hallmarks in a way that feels timeless.