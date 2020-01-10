Piece of the Week: Awkwafina’s Golden Globes Brooch

Gender norms pertaining to attire blurred at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards held last Sunday in Los Angeles, as best expressed in the form of a brooch.

The accessory was trending on the red carpet, seen on the lapels of celebrities like Elton John and “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, who embraced bolder jewels beyond the tried-and-true wristwatch and cuff links combination so ubiquitous in recent years.

It proved to be a lucky charm for actress Awkwafina, who wore a Forevermark brooch on the ruffled collar of her Christian Dior couture gown.

She donned the diamond brand’s appropriately christened “Force of Nature” brooch to pick up her first Golden Globe Award, winning Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her starring role in “The Farewell.”

Set in 18-karat white gold, the jewel features 4.48 carats of diamonds.



Awkwafina paired it with 18-karat white gold diamond halo studs weighing a total of 4.52 carats, and two 18-karat white gold rings with 5.29 and 1.24 total carats of diamonds, all from Forevermark.

Exemplifying the point that gender rules were made to be broken, or at least bent, the actress topped off the whole look with a menswear-esque blazer.



