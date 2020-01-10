5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

National Jeweler

New York—Fall behind on last week’s jewelry news? Here are five stories to help get you back in the loop.

1. Collars Were Trending on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
From the subtle to the extravagant, we’ve rounded up the best looks.

2. These Were the Priciest Watches, Jewelry Sold on eBay in 2019
Patek Philippe watches and a Tiffany diamond ring were among the top 20 most expensive purchases on the site last year.

3. Graff Buys 21-Carat Yellow Diamond from Russia
Called the “Firebird,” it is part of the same collection as the nearly 15-carat pink “Spirit of the Rose” diamond.

4. Holiday Sales Wrap-Up: How Did Jewelers Do?
Eleven jewelers around the country told National Jeweler how they fared in 2019 and what they predict for the year ahead.

5. The ‘Ethical Gem Fair’ is Coming to Tucson This Year
It’s the first time the event, held for years in the U.K., will be stateside.



