National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Wendy Yue’s Lunar New Year Ring

Saturday, Jan. 25 is the Lunar New Year, marking the biggest holiday of the year for countries like China and Korea.

In western cultures, one might not initially associate the Year of the Rat with beauty, but Chinese designer Wendy Yue makes a case for it.

She’s unveiled a characteristically intricate and extravagant ode to the first animal in the Chinese zodiac, which represents determinedness and intelligence, in this Piece of the Week ring.

Sitting atop a cobaltocalcite base is a white agate rat, next to an orange garnet treasure, symbolizing the belief that the Year of the Rat brings success and wealth.

Set in 18-karat gold, and adorned with tsavorite garnets and diamonds, Wendy Yue’s latest in her string of annual creations is truly a representation of abundance.

Happy New Year!



TAGS:   Jewelry Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy