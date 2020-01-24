Piece of the Week: Wendy Yue’s Lunar New Year Ring

Saturday, Jan. 25 is the Lunar New Year, marking the biggest holiday of the year for countries like China and Korea.In western cultures, one might not initially associate the Year of the Rat with beauty, but Chinese designer Wendy Yue makes a case for it.She’s unveiled a characteristically intricate and extravagant ode to the first animal in the Chinese zodiac, which represents determinedness and intelligence, in this Piece of the Week ring.Sitting atop a cobaltocalcite base is a white agate rat, next to an orange garnet treasure, symbolizing the belief that the Year of the Rat brings success and wealth.Set in 18-karat gold, and adorned with tsavorite garnets and diamonds, Wendy Yue’s latest in her string of annual creations is truly a representation of abundance.Happy New Year!