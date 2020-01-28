National Jeweler

For Royal Chain, 2020 is All About Gold

Pictured is Royal Chain’s new proprietary paper clip chain.
New York—Royal Chain’s first product releases in 2020 are all about bold gold.

The manufacturer’s spring 2020 collection was on display at two jewelry trade shows this month—the Continental Buying Group show in Atlanta and the Retail Jewelers Organization show in Houston.

In a press release, Royal Chain said gold performed well over the holiday season and would provide jewelers a boost for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Noteworthy in the new offerings is the company’s proprietary paperclip chain, available in a variety of lengths and materials, and which it predicts will become a 2020 best-seller.

20200128 RoyalChain2Royal Chain gold pendants and stud earrings
Royal Chain also introduced a “mirrored” chain, vintage-inspired styles and a southwest-themed assortment.

Pricing for karat gold pieces begins at $95 retail, and for silver, $30 retail.

Orders may be placed on Royal Chain’s website or by calling (800) 622-0960.

Royal Chain operates out of New York City’s Diamond District. The third-generation family-owned business owns Phillip Gavriel, which showed a new collection this month at VIcenzaoro.



Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy