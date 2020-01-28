For Royal Chain, 2020 is All About Gold

New York—Royal Chain’s first product releases in 2020 are all about bold gold.
The manufacturer’s spring 2020 collection was on display at two jewelry trade shows this month—the Continental Buying Group show in Atlanta and the Retail Jewelers Organization show in Houston.
In a press release, Royal Chain said gold performed well over the holiday season and would provide jewelers a boost for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Noteworthy in the new offerings is the company’s proprietary paperclip chain, available in a variety of lengths and materials, and which it predicts will become a 2020 best-seller.
Royal Chain also introduced a “mirrored” chain, vintage-inspired styles and a southwest-themed assortment.
Pricing for karat gold pieces begins at $95 retail, and for silver, $30 retail.
Orders may be placed on Royal Chain’s website or by calling (800) 622-0960.
Royal Chain operates out of New York City’s Diamond District. The third-generation family-owned business owns Phillip Gavriel, which showed a new collection this month at VIcenzaoro.
The manufacturer’s spring 2020 collection was on display at two jewelry trade shows this month—the Continental Buying Group show in Atlanta and the Retail Jewelers Organization show in Houston.
In a press release, Royal Chain said gold performed well over the holiday season and would provide jewelers a boost for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Noteworthy in the new offerings is the company’s proprietary paperclip chain, available in a variety of lengths and materials, and which it predicts will become a 2020 best-seller.
Royal Chain also introduced a “mirrored” chain, vintage-inspired styles and a southwest-themed assortment.
Pricing for karat gold pieces begins at $95 retail, and for silver, $30 retail.
Orders may be placed on Royal Chain’s website or by calling (800) 622-0960.
Royal Chain operates out of New York City’s Diamond District. The third-generation family-owned business owns Phillip Gavriel, which showed a new collection this month at VIcenzaoro.
Get the Daily News >