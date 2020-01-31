National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Aurelia Demark’s Pendant to Benefit Rescue Dogs

In the last week, members of the jewelry industry have been showing their support for a group of 25 dogs rescued from a meat farm in South Korea, including puppies named Diamond, Emerald and Sapphire, and dogs named Bijou, Gemma, Opal, “Alex” for Alexandrite, “Tanz” for Tanzanite, Gypsy Ring and Gemma.

Jewelry itself has entered into the equation of supporting these dogs’ medical care, boarding and flight fees, with vintage jewelry curator and designer Joanna Serven (better known as FortuneBaby) selling a vintage charm to benefit the pups in addition to her own donation.

It doesn’t stop there.

For the next week, 25 percent of the proceeds from emerging designer Aurelia Demark’s ultra-charming dog pendants and cuff links will benefit the GoFundMe supporting the 25 dogs medical care, boarding and flights to the United States for adoption.

Rendered in 14-karat gold, the small sized pendant sells for $745 and the medium-sized for $1,165.

Each is available with either an emerald, diamond, or sapphire at AureliaDemark.com.



