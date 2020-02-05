Pamela Love Launches a Piercing Jewelry Collection

New York—The next time you feel the urge for a new hole from your local piercer, consider BYOJ—bringing your own jewelry.That’s the idea behind Pamela Love’s new line of piercing earrings, which feature threaded backs that are safe for performing piercings, in the hands of a professional, of course.The 14-karat gold collection features huggie hoops accented with diamonds and opals, as well as diminutive flower- or moon-shaped studs with abalone or lapis lazuli inlay.It’s a collection Love said she’d always wanted to do but felt intimidated by.Now, embarking on the project in earnest at the start of a new decade, her favorites of the piercing styles are the “Inlay Eye Stud” in opal and the “Vessel Huggie Hoop.”The collection is available on her website and at Free People, retailing between $190 and $800.Love launched her eponymous collection in 2008 and went on to focus on silver and brass styles to keep her jewelry affordable, a decision which helped her become a household name among fashion lovers.In 2015, she reembarked on her fine collection in earnest.