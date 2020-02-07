National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Dana Rebecca Designs’ Peridot Band


Let’s end Tucson 2020 week on a colorful note.

At the recently concluded Centurion jewelry show, Dana Gordon, the woman behind Dana Rebecca Designs, had stacks of beautiful, colorful eternity bands to play with, and we couldn’t resist.

Among the favorites of this editor (and August baby)—the “Kristyn Kylie” gemstone eternity band featuring 3.45 carats of baguette-cut peridot in 14-karat yellow gold.

It retails for $1,100.

20200207 Krystin Kylie bandsThe Kristyn Kylie gemstone eternity bands in, from left to right, pink sapphire, amethyst, blue topaz, yellow sapphire, blue sapphire and peridot

The Kristyn Kylie also comes in 14-karat white gold with 4.61 carats of blue topaz, and 14-karat rose gold with 4.11 carats of amethyst, both also $1,100, as well as yellow, pink and blue sapphire ($1,980 for yellow, $2,310 for pink and blue).

Dana Rebecca Designs describes its customer-favorite Kristyn Kylie bands as “the perfect gift for an anniversary, birthday, push present or the ultimate treat-yourself piece,” and we totally agree.

 For more information on the bands or the company, visit DanaRebeccaDesigns.com.

 





