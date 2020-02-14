Piece of the Week: Cadar’s Heart Necklace

A heart never goes out of style, but with the current fine jewelry heart trend reaching fever pitch, there’s an abundance of pieces to choose from for the romantic.
For Valentine’s Day, there’s no more appropriate collection than Cadar’s “Endless.” It’s carefully edited with each piece the jewelry lover needs: the perfect hoop earring, a fashion-forward ear cuff/drop earring hybrid and a glamorous cocktail ring.
This “Piece of the Week” necklace falls on the sweeter side of Cadar’s heart-shaped array, reminiscent of the Valentine’s Day cards you might have folded and cut out from construction paper in grade school.
Crafted in 18-karat rose gold and selling for $4,900 on Cadar.com, this is a decided upgrade.
