92Y Jewelry Center is Accepting Artist-in-Residency Applications
New York—The 92Y Jewelry Center is searching for its fourth annual jewelry artist-in-residence.
Now through April 1, the Jewelry Center is accepting applications for its month-long residency program, happening Aug. 19 to Sept. 20, 2020 in New York City.
The program is geared toward jewelry artists with a studio practice.
It provides accommodation in a 92Y Residence studio apartment with a private bathroom and kitchenette, travel expenses to and from New York City, 24-hour access to a private studio working space, and the opportunity to host a two-day lecture and workshop at the culmination of the program.
The residency allows an artist to create an entirely new chapter of work and/or conduct research and experience the influences of New York City.
Last year’s Jewelry Artist-in-Residence Claudia Lepik said in a statement: “92Y has made me realize what I have always wanted to do—go big in my creations and not be afraid to do everything. I feel this place is really, really special.”
Director of the 92Y Jewelry Center Jonathan Wahl added: “Now in its fourth year as the only residency devoted to jewelry artists and based in NYC, we welcome submissions from the United States and around the world.”
A panel of jurors in the arts and humanities will judge applications and notify the selected jeweler or metalsmith by April 23, 2020.
Previous experts have included artists, curators and museum professionals.
Proposals for the residency should keep in mind its facilities and resources when describing prospective projects.
In addition to selection on merit and talent, special consideration will be paid to how the backdrop of New York City will inform the artist’s work.
Applications may be submitted online.
