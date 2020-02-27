Piece of the Week: Emily Wheeler’s Drift Earrings
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Glamour meets a day at the beach in Emily P. Wheeler’s “Kitty Hawk” collection, inspired by 1980s windsurfing culture in North Carolina—neon sails, wetsuits and driftwood, as interpreted through Wheeler’s elegant eye.
The boulder opal featured in Wheeler’s one-of-a-kind “Drift” earrings, as the name suggests, are redolent of fossilized wood or driftwood.
Their exceptional shapes are even more elevated set in 18-karat yellow and white gold and accented with Wheeler’s signature baguette diamonds, plus Paraiba tourmaline pavé.
Priced at $14,800, they’re available at EmilyPWheeler.com.
