National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Emily Wheeler’s Drift Earrings

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Glamour meets a day at the beach in Emily P. Wheeler’s “Kitty Hawk” collection, inspired by 1980s windsurfing culture in North Carolina—neon sails, wetsuits and driftwood, as interpreted through Wheeler’s elegant eye.

The boulder opal featured in Wheeler’s one-of-a-kind “Drift” earrings, as the name suggests, are redolent of fossilized wood or driftwood.

Their exceptional shapes are even more elevated set in 18-karat yellow and white gold and accented with Wheeler’s signature baguette diamonds, plus Paraiba tourmaline pavé.

Priced at $14,800, they’re available at EmilyPWheeler.com.





TAGS:   Jewelry Designers , collections
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy