Piece of the Week: Harwell Godfrey’s Moon Pendant
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
The moon holds special significance for Lauren Harwell Godfrey.
The Harwell Godfrey designer’s son was born right after the supermoon in November 2016, and she and her family reside in Sonoma, California, referred to as “The Valley of the Moon” in reference to a Jack London novel set there.
From her new collection just debuted at Paris Fashion Week, this crescent moon charm, which can be affixed to Harwell Godfrey necklaces (as seen below), is the designer’s lunar tribute.
Rendered in 18-karat gold with diamonds and two-tone mother-of-pearl inlay, it retails for $7,450.
Inquiries may be directed to HarwellGodfrey.com.
The Harwell Godfrey designer’s son was born right after the supermoon in November 2016, and she and her family reside in Sonoma, California, referred to as “The Valley of the Moon” in reference to a Jack London novel set there.
From her new collection just debuted at Paris Fashion Week, this crescent moon charm, which can be affixed to Harwell Godfrey necklaces (as seen below), is the designer’s lunar tribute.
Rendered in 18-karat gold with diamonds and two-tone mother-of-pearl inlay, it retails for $7,450.
Inquiries may be directed to HarwellGodfrey.com.
Get the Daily News >