Piece of the Week: Deborah Pagani’s Honey Cocktail Ring

Even if you’re living that work-from-home life for the foreseeable future, there’s no time like the present to wear all of your favorite jewels, or make a shopping list of your most wanted styles.

Deborah Pagani is all about creating styles you’ll love for the long haul, prioritizing quality and attention to detail over trend.

Her “Honey” cocktail ring is a prime example.

Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold, this one-of-a-kind jewel features a 19-carat oval-shaped aquamarine, but the custom stone possibilities are endless.

Not limited to one generation, it suits a woman aged 25 to 95, meaning you’ll love it long after quarantine.

This version is available for $7,500 on DeborahPagani.com.