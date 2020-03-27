National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Deborah Pagani’s Honey Cocktail Ring

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com

Even if you’re living that work-from-home life for the foreseeable future, there’s no time like the present to wear all of your favorite jewels, or make a shopping list of your most wanted styles.

Deborah Pagani is all about creating styles you’ll love for the long haul, prioritizing quality and attention to detail over trend.

Her “Honey” cocktail ring is a prime example.

Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold, this one-of-a-kind jewel features a 19-carat oval-shaped aquamarine, but the custom stone possibilities are endless.

Not limited to one generation, it suits a woman aged 25 to 95, meaning you’ll love it long after quarantine.

This version is available for $7,500 on DeborahPagani.com.

20200327 POTW DeborahPagani2

 





Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy