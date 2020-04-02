Colette’s New Jewelry Collection Is All About Protection

Los Angeles—For spring 2020, designer Colette introduced what might be her most personal jewelry collection to date.

“Santos y Cielos,” which translates to “Saints and Heavens,” combines religious iconography and with antique and vintage charms and medallions for a talismanic array of lucky totems representative of designer Colette Steckel’s French-Mexican heritage.

The collection was inspired by Steckel’s father and the “medallions that she made for [him] for luck and protection that he wore daily until his passing,” according to the designer’s website.



This one-of-a-kind necklace features three hand-painted enamel pendants surrounded by diamonds, sapphires, rubies and tsavorites, depicting Catholic Madonnas and patron saints. It’s complemented by antique and vintage French medallions for luck and protection, strung on an 18-karat gold chain combined with vintage watch chain. Selling for $22,000, it’s the most expensive item from Colette’s new “Santos y Cielos” collection.

It features a mix of enamel medallions hand painted by Steckel herself, emblazoned with images of Catholic Madonnas and patron saints, surrounded by halos of diamonds and gemstones, as well as vintage and antique charms and coins Steckel sourced in Paris and London.

Rings in 18-karat gold feature small dangling enamel portraits depicting a child infant Jesus or the Virgin Mary, priced at $1,520 to $1,840.

The stalwarts of the collection are elaborate multi-pendant necklaces on 18-karat gold converted vintage watch chains or new link chains, featuring combinations of Steckel’s colorful diamond- and gemstone-bedecked religious portrait pendants alongside vintage tokens.



The “Love and Lock Necklace” features three hand-painted enamel religious pendants, surrounded by diamonds, tsavorites, sapphires and aquamarines, accompanied by two vintage charms and set on an 18-karat gold chain. ($20,100)

The result is a highly personal collection of protective amulets, arranged in exactly the way Steckel would wear them herself.

Each of these opulent, curated necklaces is one-of-a-kind, priced between $9,200 and $22,000.

They’re available now on ColetteJewelry.com and at Broken English.



The 18-karat gold cross seen here was handcrafted by Colette. It’s accompanied by enamel religious icons in 18-karat gold and diamonds, sapphires and rubies, alongside antique French charms, on an 18-karat gold chain. ($19,000)