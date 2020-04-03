National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Anita Ko’s Starburst Flower Ring

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Arguably, no independent contemporary jewelry designer is as synonymous with diamonds as Anita Ko.

Lots of bling crafted in covetable, everyday styles has made the designer a favorite of celebrities and cool girls alike.

Aside from signature single earrings, ear cuffs and stacking rings, Ko also knows how to turn out a major statement piece.

This Starburst ring, in 18-karat white gold with a 0.51-carat round diamond at center, 3.56 carats of swirling baguette diamonds and 0.19 carats of diamond pave, is just the present for the deserving April birthday girl.

It’s available for $21,925 on AnitaKo.com.



