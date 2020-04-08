Zayn Malik is the Face of This New Unisex Jewelry Line
Los Angeles—For model Anwar Hadid and rapper Yoni Laham, who run in the same Hollywood circle of young, artistic cool kids, categorizing their line Martyre as men’s or women’s jewelry simply never occurred to them.
“We don’t feel the need to specify,” they wrote via email. “We’ve seen girls wear men’s jewelry and clothes better than men do and vice versa. We create for the consumer to enjoy, and wear what makes them feel confident, not to specify who should wear what.”
It’s the juxtaposition between this self-assured disregard for convention and classic themes of adornment that has landed Martyre in retailers like Ssense and The Webster’s Miami flagship location since launching in 2018.
Martyre, French for “martyrdom,” is full of Gothic-inspired medallions, chunky rings, ID bracelets and hoop earrings depicting angels, hearts and hands, some emblazoned with phrases like “Don’t Forget Me” and “Every Sinner Dies a Saint.”
Offering a subversive take on religious themes, the designers describe the talismans as, “Minimal, simple, bold and detail oriented. Beyond the aesthetic, we find that jewelry is very personal; we try to pick our designs based on what we feel our consumer can connect with on a deeper level.”
Hadid and Laham “organically became brothers” after meeting through friends and family as children.
They’re full of that natural influence other brands pay inordinate sums to obtain; they, and their friends, are already on the forefront of fashion and music.
Instead of lending their tastes to design a capsule collection for say, a larger fashion brand, they’re piloting their own creative venture, making the most of their natural social circle to promote it.
Their first campaign starred Hadid and model Georgia Fowler.
This spring, their newest pieces are pictured on Zayn Malik, singer and former One Direction member, who is the boyfriend of Hadid’s sister, supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Friend and artist Alana O’Herlihy lensed the campaign at her New York City apartment.
While current retailers stock the collection in sterling silver, Martyre sells made-to-order 14-karat yellow and rose gold versions on its website.
Hadid and Laham said they’re excited to announce additional retail partners soon and expand the collection as they “get to know our consumer a bit more.”
“We want to always consider them while continuing to grow and evolve our creative,” they said.
Martyre is made in Los Angeles and retails between $90 and $3,000.
