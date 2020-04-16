Royal Chain Has a New Rainbow Collection
New York—Manufacturer Royal Chain’s newest collection is a hopeful reaction to the time we live in.
While the New York-based manufacturer’s employees worked from home during quarantine, they were inspired by the Rainbow Trail, a worldwide movement beginning in Italy in which children put rainbow artwork in their windows to spread positivity.
On Instagram, #rainbowtrail shows thousands of examples.
In a press release, Royal Chain said creating and displaying rainbow artwork was a helpful message of solidarity for children, some of whom may be dealing with fear and uncertainty for the first time in their lives while homeschooling.
Many of the children’s drawings thank healthcare or essential workers for their service.
The resulting rainbow-themed capsule collection by Royal Chain consists of 20 pieces of sterling silver jewelry with multicolor cubic zirconia that retails for as little as $60.
It features baguette-shaped stones in hoop earrings, studs, bangle bracelets, eternity band rings, pendant necklaces and a dangling necklace design. There are also necklaces with multiple hanging charms.
Royal Chain isn’t currently able to produce the new pieces, but it’s taking pre-orders to be fulfilled when New Yorkers are able to reopen non-essential businesses.
And, because the manufacturer wants the collection to do some good, just like the act that inspired it, Royal Chain will donate 10 percent of profits from the rainbow capsule to bstrong, Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative, which has already donated millions of personal protective items to cities and hospitals.
“People may think we are crazy, but the hope is this new collection will give our retail partners, who truly are trusted pillars of their communities and are so deeply connected to the towns and cities they live in, something fun and inspiring to offer their customers and feel good doing it as well,” Royal Chain Creative Director Phillip Gabriel Maroof said.
The full collection can be viewed and ordered online. Styles are also available in white cubic zirconia.
