Piece of the Week: Ashley Zhang’s Rolling Ring

By Ashley Davis
Ashley Zhang’s “Rolling Ring” collection ensures the ring stacking’s done for you.

Interlinking two rings of various metals and stones creates a great impact that’s still totally wearable.

Zhang’s latest iterations feature solitaire gemstones, providing alternative engagement ring options galore.

This pear-cut stone packs a lot of punch for a mere 0.3-carat G/H color, VS clarity diamond. The bezel-set stone adorns a thin 14-karat yellow gold band, interlinked with a heftier band in the same metal.

Priced at $2,800 on AshleyZhangJewelry.com, it’s a steal for an engagement ring and wedding band set. 

 





