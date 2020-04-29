National Jeweler

Omi Privé Holds Giveaway to Thank ‘Superheroes’

By Lenore Fedow
This Omi Privé 18-karat white gold and black rhodium pendant, featuring a 0.64-carat round sapphire accented with 0.23 total carats of round sapphires and 0.11 carats of round diamonds, will be sent to the winner of its “Superhero Giveaway.”
West Covina, Calif.—Omi Privé wants to send an extra-special “thank you” to an essential worker.

The jeweler’s “Superhero Giveaway” will gift a sapphire and diamond pendant, valued at $6,300, to someone on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

The company is accepting nominations of “anyone that you believe should be recognized for their bravery, selflessness, and courage in these difficult times.”

Anyone working in a hospital or medical setting, including nurses, doctors, x-ray technicians, receptionists, social workers, cleaning and food service workers, are eligible for the giveaway.

To nominate one of these workers, visit Omi Privé’s website and share a story about a “superhero.”

Entries are open from now until May 5.



