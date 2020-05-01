National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Nam Cho’s Emerald Ring

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
It’s May 1, and that means the beginning of emerald month.

Our first emerald “Piece of the Week” comes from New York-based designer Nam Cho.

She began translating her refined yet fashionable taste—honed at the beginning of her career in the ready-to-wear and accessories departments of several American clothing designers—to her eponymous fine jewelry collection a decade ago.

A 1.43-carat pear-shaped Colombian emerald is at the centerpiece of Cho’s to-die-for cocktail ring, surrounded by rose-cut diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold with black rhodium accenting.

It’s available at Moda Operandi for $12,950. Inquiries for similar styles may be directed to NamCho.com.



