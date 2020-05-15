Piece of the Week: Ananya’s Ruby and Pink Opal Earrings
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Glamorous and multicultural, Ananya Fine Jewellery is just the antidote to a monotonous, sweatpant-filled quarantine.
The London-based brand, which counts an Indian influence among its major design hallmarks, specializes in occasion jewelry—one-of-a-kind, exciting designs that wouldn’t be out of place at a major event or red carpet.
These “Piece of the Week” earrings feature an alluring, tonal color play, with ruby and pink opal set among white diamond in 18-karat white gold.
Wear them to your next big event or just pair them with sweatpants to liven up your sheltering-in-place mood.
They’re available on 1stDibs.com for $14,409.
The London-based brand, which counts an Indian influence among its major design hallmarks, specializes in occasion jewelry—one-of-a-kind, exciting designs that wouldn’t be out of place at a major event or red carpet.
These “Piece of the Week” earrings feature an alluring, tonal color play, with ruby and pink opal set among white diamond in 18-karat white gold.
Wear them to your next big event or just pair them with sweatpants to liven up your sheltering-in-place mood.
They’re available on 1stDibs.com for $14,409.
Get the Daily News >