Piece of the Week: Nak Armstrong’s Emerald Hoops

By Ashley Davis
Memorial Day weekend heralds the unofficial start to summer—BBQs, get-togethers and beaches are all typically on the agenda.

While this year’s long weekend might be less of an occasion, some festive jewels are just the thing to get one into a summery mood.

Inspired by origami and the ruching and pleating of fabric, Nak Armstrong manages to capture an exuberant feeling of movement in his fine jewelry designs.

These 20-karat rose gold “Aperture Bypass Hoops” with emeralds and white diamond pavé are the perfect at-home party look.

They sell for $4,950 on nakarmstrong.com.





