Royal Chain’s Latest Offerings Are All About Italy

By Ashley Davis
Tubogas cuffs from Royal Chain’s new “Piazza Di Spagna” collection
New York—Italian factory restrictions were lifted earlier this month after closure due to the coronavirus, and it’s just in time for a new collection that celebrates Italian jewelry making.

Royal Chain’s newest collection is called “Piazza Di Spagna,” after the Roman landmark.

It’s made in Italy and is being launched with the goal of bolstering Royal Chain’s Italian production, the company said in a statement.

Creative Director Phillip Gabriel Maroof explained, “The Italian jewelry manufacturers have held a very special place in the heart, past and present, of Royal Chain and to me personally.

“I think consumers today are going to be conscious of where their products come from. Buying Italian-made goods will help continue the tradition of jewelry innovators doing what they do best and get them back to work.”

20200527 RoyalChain insert wraptextAn earring, layered necklace and layered bracelet styles in Royal Chain’s “Gourmette Curb Link”Available now and ready for shipping, Piazza Di Spagna focuses on classic styles that are still fashion-forward today, like “tubogas” bracelets, collars, hoop earrings and rings, made of interlocking strips of metal that form a hollow tube.

Some feature snake and panther head motifs.

Piazza Di Spagna is full of necklaces of varying lengths and styles, from long to layered to shorter y-necklaces.


They’re available in several chain variations, from Royal Chain’s curb, “Marina” and “Mirror” links to a trendy paperclip link style.

The entire collection is in sterling silver, due to economic considerations, the company said.

The full collection can be viewed on RoyalChain.com.


