Piece of the Week: Robinson Pelham’s ‘Synchronicity’ Ring
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Few would have predicted that 2020, the start of a new decade, would be such a year of transformation, with obstacles presented by a global pandemic providing the fertile ground for necessary change.
The silver lining of having to pause many aspects of life has been the opportunity for self-reflection, whether personally, professionally or collectively as a nation.
Robinson Pelham’s “Synchronicity” ring is a fitting talismanic representation of choosing to see the positive, adopting challenges as calls-to-action to become better and wiser.
The style’s bright colors, courtesy of multicolor sapphires, tsavorite garnets and a sprinkle of white diamonds, are decidedly optimistic, and the wearer has their choice of various removable “jacket” styles, to be worn on their own or in combination with the ring at center ($7,726).
One ring jacket, pictured at top of article, features orange and pink sapphires ($7,057), while others are rendered in plain 18-karat yellow gold style ($3,244) or white diamonds ($12,460), both seen below.
Each of the styles are available through RobinsonPelham.com, along with many other options.
Get the Daily News >