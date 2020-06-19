Take a Peek at Royal Chain’s Second Bridal Collection

These pearl and 14-karat gold hoop earrings are ideal for a bride to wear on her wedding day, or at her bachelorette party or bridal shower.

New York—Royal Chain hasn’t forgotten about the brides forced to postpone their nuptials in 2020, presenting a whole slew of options to wear on their (rescheduled) big day.The New York City-based manufacturer has launched its second bridal collection, a follow-up to last year’s “After the Ring” offerings, and there’s nary an engagement ring or wedding band in sight.Instead, Royal Chain is providing a plethora of options for all the other occasions related to a wedding, whether jewels to wear during the ceremony, at a bachelorette party or bridal shower, or bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride gifts.In a press release announcing the new “After the Ring” collection, Royal Chain said the offerings are intended to get consumers back into their local jewelry store after the engagement ring and wedding band purchases, filling the hole for fashion fine jewelry items appropriate for wedding-centric events.With travel at a relative standstill, Royal Chain reasoned, and many brides looking for ways to make their weddings special after postponements, there are more sales opportunity for jewelers offering mementos to commemorate important life events.That ranges from trendy cursive “Yes” pendants and bracelets, also available in Spanish and French; gemstone pendants, earrings and rings; a mini-assortment of gold bead and pearl styles; and an abundance of fashionable gold chains in a paperclip or mirror-link style.There are even gifts appropriate for grooms and groomsmen in the form of sterling silver and cord bracelets and cuff links.Vice President of Marketing Phillip Gabriel Maroof said, “I believe the bridal customer is going to want to support their local jewelers now more than ever, but it is up to the retailer to make sure they have everything to retain them.”“After the Ring—Volume II” catalogs and in-case displays are available by emailing