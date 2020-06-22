See Melissa Kaye’s Joyful New Enamel Jewelry
New York—Uncertain times call for a joyful pick-me-up.
Melissa Kaye has just the jewelry to brighten one’s mood, introducing two new enamel shades—blue and green—to the enamel offerings she launched last year at the Couture show.
“Our neon collection continues to be a great success, so we wanted to build on the momentum,” Kaye explained via email. “Blue and green were the clear additions to complete the palate, and it was no surprise that we received many inquiries for these neon colors.”
Kaye explained it took some trial and error to land on the perfect complementary shades to her existing styles.
“Our clients love layering our pieces, so we wanted to make sure the color combinations work well together. We refined the blue and green neon shades until we landed on the exact colors we wanted to introduce.
“You can certainly keep it a little more neutral by pairing the neon with black or white or go a little more wild by pairing the neons together—blue with pink, green with yellow, etc.”
The new colors breathe fresh life into some of Kaye’s most popular pieces, like the pointed “Cristina” hoop earring, a bevy of ear cuffs, curving statement rings and the “Lola Needle” pendants and earrings, available in a variety of sizes.
The smallest enamel and 18-karat gold “Cristina” earring sells for $850, while the newness tops off at $5,850 for the large “Arian Jane” cocktail ring in 18-karat gold, enamel and diamonds.
New York City-based Kaye noted the new neon launch fittingly coincides with Pride Month.
“We love layering all of the neon to mimic the rainbow, a creative way to honor and celebrate Pride,” she said.
