National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Aaryah’s Alternative Engagement Ring

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
The symbolism behind engagement rings or wedding bands can extend beyond a mark of one’s betrothal or eternal commitment.

Many of today’s brides veer off the traditional path, and their alternative engagement ring styles can represent any notion that appeals to them.

This standout style from Aaryah, a jewelry line produced between New York City and Jaipur, India, with its fancy-cut diamond and striking negative space, could symbolize the start of one’s commitment, to be completed with the passage of time.

Or, it needn’t mark an engagement at all. Instead, it could serve as a reminder of fidelity to oneself, a celebration of self-love.

The possibilities are endless.

The “Trikona” diamond ring in 18-karat yellow gold with a 0.73-carat triangular CanadaMark diamond retails for $8,500 on Aaryah.com.

Inquiries may be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..





TAGS:   Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy