Piece of the Week: Aaryah’s Alternative Engagement Ring
The symbolism behind engagement rings or wedding bands can extend beyond a mark of one’s betrothal or eternal commitment.
Many of today’s brides veer off the traditional path, and their alternative engagement ring styles can represent any notion that appeals to them.
This standout style from Aaryah, a jewelry line produced between New York City and Jaipur, India, with its fancy-cut diamond and striking negative space, could symbolize the start of one’s commitment, to be completed with the passage of time.
Or, it needn’t mark an engagement at all. Instead, it could serve as a reminder of fidelity to oneself, a celebration of self-love.
The possibilities are endless.
The “Trikona” diamond ring in 18-karat yellow gold with a 0.73-carat triangular CanadaMark diamond retails for $8,500 on Aaryah.com.
Inquiries may be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
