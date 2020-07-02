Piece of the Week: Jemma Wynne’s Black Lives Matter Pendant

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Jemma Wynne has creating a beautiful piece of jewelry down to something of a formula: source an incredible gem or two, add one part bold gold, a dash of classic femininity and some everyday wearability.There might be a little more to the creative process than that, even though designers Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne make coming up with the perfect jewelry uniform look effortless, but the easy part is buying a piece for oneself.The only difficulty is in choosing which jewel to start with. But we’ve got the answer for that too.Their latest piece has all the aforementioned Jemma Wynne hallmarks and is an entirely guilt-free purchase.It was created to benefit organizations that work toward racial equality for black Americans, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the National Urban League, and the Loveland Foundation.The 18-karat yellow gold pendant with black diamonds and pink sapphire retails for $3,500.Inquiries may be directed to