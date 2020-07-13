National Jeweler

Alison Lou Is Celebrating Summer with an East Hampton Store

By Ashley Davis
Alison Lou’s second store is in East Hampton, New York. It opened just ahead of Fourth of July weekend.
East Hampton, N.Y.—In years past, Alison Lou has proved itself to be an essential stop for summer jewelry, and this season is no different.

The whimsical jewelry brand opened up a new outpost last week, conveniently situated near New Yorkers’ favorite summertime concrete jungle reprieve: East Hampton, New York.

The mere 300 square foot space has more than enough room for Alison Lou essentials, like bright enamel and gemstone rings and drop earrings, or the new, slimmed-down version of the cult-favorite jelly hoops, in a plethora of new shades.

Alongside the store’s opening, the brand debuted a digital and social media campaign featuring the new jelly styles, lighter than their original jelly predecessor, in two sizes—small and medium.

The campaign features model Salem Mitchell in the hoops that beg to be worn poolside while sipping a quarantine cocktail.

20200713 AlisonLou insertThe new Alison Lou campaign
In order to keep shoppers safe, the store is currently allowing a maximum of two shoppers inside at one time and is offering curbside pick-up.

Additionally, the brand is taking part in the current civil rights movement by pledging 15 percent of the East Hampton store’s sales indefinitely to The Loveland Foundation.

The organization supports communities of color, particularly Black women and girls, through a variety of initiatives, such as sponsored mental health therapy.


It’s the same organization actress Cynthia Erivo chose as the beneficiary of her current “Have a Heart” collaboration with Muse Showroom.

Alison Lou’s East Hampton location (the brand’s flagship is in Manhattan) is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at 38 Newton Lane.


