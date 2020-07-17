Zales Lassoes New Wonder Woman Collection
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Akron, Ohio—Wonder Woman has lassoed her way into Zales, inspiring the Signet-owned brand’s store’s latest jewelry collection.
The 28-piece collection embodies the iconic superhero’s strength, confidence and power, and looks to honor those qualities in women.
“Now more than ever, the world needs superheroes, and there is none more iconic, empowering and unifying than Wonder Woman,” said Jamie Singleton, president of Kay, Zales and Peoples Jewelers, in a press release announcing the collection.
The jewelry collection is being sold ahead of the upcoming release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” a follow-up to the uber-successful 2017 film starring Gal Gadot.
Styles are available in 10-karat gold and sterling silver with diamonds and colored gemstones. Prices range from $279 to $839.
The pieces, stamped with the “WW” logo, are broken up into five sub-collections, each one related to an aspect of Wonder Woman’s character.
The Star Tiara grouping incorporates the hero’s tiara, a symbol of her status as Princess of Themyscira, into rings and a pendant.
Wonder Woman sometimes repurposes her tiara as a weapon or a boomerang, adding a little something edgy to the pieces.
The Lasso of Truth is the hero’s most notable weapon, worthy of its own sub-collection.
Rope-textured gold snakes around to form hoop earrings, rings, bangles, and charms.
The DC Comics hero’s indestructible Bracelets of Submission, capable of deflecting and absorbing attacks, also make an appearance.
The designers dived deep into the nerd-verse for the Galaxy grouping, creating jewelry that is a nod to the architecture on Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s fictional home island.
Finally, the Symbol sub-collection renders her “WW” logo into necklaces, earrings, and charm bracelets.
The motto “truth, strength, and compassion,” inspired by her character, is also featured on some pieces.
Wonder Woman’s arch enemy, Minerva the Cheetah, adds a touch of villainy to the heroic collection with her influence showing up in rings, pendants, and earrings.
The Wonder Woman touches are subtle enough in some pieces, like the lightning-bolt crawler earrings, to draw in even non-fans.
The collection is available in Zales stores and online.
The 28-piece collection embodies the iconic superhero’s strength, confidence and power, and looks to honor those qualities in women.
“Now more than ever, the world needs superheroes, and there is none more iconic, empowering and unifying than Wonder Woman,” said Jamie Singleton, president of Kay, Zales and Peoples Jewelers, in a press release announcing the collection.
The jewelry collection is being sold ahead of the upcoming release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” a follow-up to the uber-successful 2017 film starring Gal Gadot.
Styles are available in 10-karat gold and sterling silver with diamonds and colored gemstones. Prices range from $279 to $839.
The pieces, stamped with the “WW” logo, are broken up into five sub-collections, each one related to an aspect of Wonder Woman’s character.
The Star Tiara grouping incorporates the hero’s tiara, a symbol of her status as Princess of Themyscira, into rings and a pendant.
Wonder Woman sometimes repurposes her tiara as a weapon or a boomerang, adding a little something edgy to the pieces.
The Lasso of Truth is the hero’s most notable weapon, worthy of its own sub-collection.
Rope-textured gold snakes around to form hoop earrings, rings, bangles, and charms.
The DC Comics hero’s indestructible Bracelets of Submission, capable of deflecting and absorbing attacks, also make an appearance.
The designers dived deep into the nerd-verse for the Galaxy grouping, creating jewelry that is a nod to the architecture on Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s fictional home island.
Finally, the Symbol sub-collection renders her “WW” logo into necklaces, earrings, and charm bracelets.
The motto “truth, strength, and compassion,” inspired by her character, is also featured on some pieces.
Wonder Woman’s arch enemy, Minerva the Cheetah, adds a touch of villainy to the heroic collection with her influence showing up in rings, pendants, and earrings.
The Wonder Woman touches are subtle enough in some pieces, like the lightning-bolt crawler earrings, to draw in even non-fans.
The collection is available in Zales stores and online.
Get the Daily News >